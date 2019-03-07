Alpla, a global manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging for a wide range of consumer products, has announced the appointment of Dr Andreas Reger as its general manager, responsible for all activity at the US unit of seventeen manufacturing operations.

Andreas Reger comes to ALPLA with 27 years of business unit leadership and development experience in the automotive, equipment manufacturing, and injection moulding industries.

According to Philipp Lehner, former North America General Manager and now Global CFO, “We are quite pleased to welcome Andreas to ALPLA. He brings a unique portfolio of growth, and lean successes through the use of change management, strategy development, and business diversification, both in his leadership roles and as an expert consultant. His background aligns well with our plans to expand beyond our already growing presence in the US market.”

Throughout his career, Andreas Reger has held progressively responsible commercial and operations roles:

President and CEO, Dürr Ecoclean (automotive and industrial cleaning and surface processing equipment)

President, Pollmann North America (Austrian-based supplier of injection and insert-moulded components)

Business Segment Manager, Siemens VDO/Continental AG

Dr. Reger earned a BA-International Business Administration from the Fachhochschule Wiesbaden (Germany), a MBA from Colorado State University, and a Doctor of Business Administration from the Lawrence Technological University (Michigan). He also holds a Lean/Six Sigma Green Belt, and speaks three languages (English, German, and Spanish).

ALPLA is one of the leading companies involved in plastic packaging. Around 20,800 employees worldwide produce custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and moulded parts at 178 sites across 46 countries.

The high-quality packaging is used in a wide range of areas, including for food and drinks, cosmetics and care products, household detergents, washing and cleaning agents, pharmaceutical products, engine oils and lubricants.

Source: Company Press Release