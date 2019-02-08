Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air has joined Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), a new global organization established to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

In January this year, a group of companies from the plastics and consumer goods value chain have established AEPW, which has committed more than $1bn and intends to invest $1.5bn in the coming five years to minimize the impact of plastic waste on the environment with a particular focus on the ocean.

Sealed Air president and CEO Ted Doheny said: “The Alliance brings together key members across the value chain, from materials suppliers to waste management companies, to jointly develop solutions that minimize and manage plastic waste, as well as promote means to use waste plastics in a circular economy.

“Our increased investments in innovation, including collaborations with partners such as the Alliance, will help us accelerate progress toward our 2025 sustainability goals.”

Recently, Sealed Air also announced its 2025 sustainability and plastics pledge to provide 100% recyclable or reusable packaging offerings, with 50% average recycled content by 2025.

As part of its commitment, Sealed Air will accelerate the use of recycled materials, expand reuse models for packaging and lead the collaboration with partners globally to ensure execution.

The firm is also a member in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative and recently became a signatory to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

AEPW is a nonprofit organization that brings together companies to make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics.

The plastic manufacturers, converters, consumer goods companies, brands, retailers, and waste management companies are part of the organization.

Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said: “Working with companies like Sealed Air allows the Alliance to accelerate efforts and take decisive action to put an end to plastic waste in the environment.”

Sealed Air’s portfolio is comprised of brands such as Cryovac food packaging solutions and Bubble Wrap protective packaging solutions. With around 15,500 employees, the company serves customers in 123 countries.