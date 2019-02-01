The Alkaline Water Company has expanded an existing relationship with its co-packaging partner, Western Group Packaging (WGP) based in Nevada, for its new flavored Alkaline88 water products.

Established in 2014, WGP has a manufacturing space of 150,000ft2 and equipped with latest machinery.

The company also has a management team comprising experienced members with years of operating experience and has significant expertise in the beverage industry.

This initiative is expected to fulfill several of the company’s critical goals to support its ongoing growth. The expansion helps improve the co-packaging capabilities of the company along with the retailer partners to meet growing customer demand for the Alkaline88 brand.

The Alkaline Water Company president and CEO of Richard Wright said: “We are excited to bring these new products to market. We have verbal commitments from many of our current retailers for our flavored Alkaline88 waters. We are proud to be the first flavored bottled alkaline water in the country. We believe our all natural extracts and sugar free offerings will be a big hit with consumers.

“Our commitment to creating only Clean Beverages continues to drive our product development. We pioneered the enhance bulk water category with our Alkaline88 1-gallon and 3-liter sizes and believe our new flavored waters will impact the enhanced water space in a similar fashion.

The company has launched new lemon, blood orange, watermelon, coconut and raspberry flavored Alkaline88 waters.

Wright added: “This will be one of the many products we will bring to our current grocery and drugstore customers as well as convenience stores. This is the first major initiative completed by our subsidiary A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc. We expect to begin selling our new flavored waters as soon as next week will be rolling out a number of other products over the next 45 days.”

In December 2018, the company has entered into a new co-packing agreement with British Columbia, Canada-based World Choice Bottling.

Under the agreement, World Choice will start production of Alkaline88 in early 2019 utilizing the company’s innovative, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. This collaboration is expected to advance the Company’s growth opportunities in both China and Canada.