US-based food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies has replaced its Styrofoam coolers with TemperPack's ClimaCell paper-based insulator as part of its sustainability commitment.

Albertsons will use the TemperPack’s ClimaCell paper-based insulator for pharmacy shipments.

The ClimaCell paper-based insulator will allow Albertsons to avoid 75,000 pounds of waste to enter into landfill each year.

ClimaCell is an advanced technology that enables firms to protect temperature-sensitive shipments for up to 80 hours while significantly decreasing packaging waste.

By the end of this year, Albertsons will use ClimaCell to ship its products to around 50,000 specialty care patients, physician offices and clients. Albertsons is planning the full rollout of ClimaCell packaging in the next year.

TemperPack sales senior vice president Rob Hazelton said: “We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons Companies pharmacies to assist in reducing the environmental impact of their packaging.

“As one of the most highly respected industry and consumer brands, Albertsons Companies’ move to ClimaCell leads the way for other pharmacy and life science companies to switch without sacrificing the efficacy of their temperature-sensitive products.”

Albertsons said it has selected ClimaCell as part of its overall mission to make their operations more efficient and reduce the environmental footprint of their business.

Albertsons Companies specialty care director Erin Shaal said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be the first retailer to make the move from Styrofoam to ClimaCell.

“We are proud to have a 100% curb-side recyclable product in our packaging portfolio and know it will benefit our customers and our planet.”

In November 2018, TemperPack also provided its ClimaCell coolers to Diplomat Pharmacy for shipping its temperature-sensitive medication.

Diplomat has replaced its expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam coolers with ClimaCell coolers, which are recyclable at curbside and insulated with renewable materials that can be recycled wherever plastic bags are accepted.

TemperPack is specialized in providing custom packaging solutions to the customers in the perishable food and life sciences industries. The company operates three facilities in the US.