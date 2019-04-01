Fiber-based products and solutions provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of grease-proof food packaging solutions free of fluorochemicals or PFAS.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has added enhancements to its Grease-Gard family of brands, including Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers.

Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers are said to deliver advanced grease-resistance for food wraps, clamshells, microwave popcorn bags, and fast-food products.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America specialty solutions business area sales and marketing vice president Robyn Buss said: “When there is a preference to have grease-proof products without the use of PFAS, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has the unique capability of manufacturing them.

“Increasingly, consumers and brand owners are looking for a PFAS-free option, and yet they still need the product to meet FDA requirements for food contact, be cost-effective, and eco-friendly. We are uniquely situated to provide that option.”

Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers also provide a broad range of basis weights, better glueability and printability, in addition to meeting grease-resistant requirements. They can also be uncalendered or calendered.

Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers can also be produced with bleached or trulyNatural fibers, blended fibers, and post-consumer waste recycled options that are FDA-approved for direct food contact applications.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America specialty solutions business and product development head Zack Leimkuehler said: “Our plants have been manufacturing grease-resistant papers since the 1930s, well before the creation of fluorochemistry and PFAS.””

Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America specialty solutions team will exhibit its PFAS alternatives and sustainable packaging solutions at the 2019 Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s ‘SPC Advance’ conference in Seattle, Washington, which is being held from1 to 4 April.

In November 2018, Ahlstrom-Munksjö collaborated with five firms to develop a new biodegradable flexible paper-based packaging solution.

The companies will create a biodegradable and recyclable flexible paper‐based packaging material to replace current materials with more sustainable ways and reduce the usage of plastic films.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö produces products such as filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics.