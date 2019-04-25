Ahlstrom-Munksjö has introduced a new fiber-based solution, CelluStraw, for drinking paper straws.

CelluStraw fiber-based solution has been developed to help food industry offer an alternative to single-use plastic straws for the consumers.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö specialties business area product management and food packaging marketing VP Brian Oost said: “Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s CelluStraw solution has been specially designed to address the emerging initiatives to phase out single-use plastic straws.

“Paper-based materials will enable key players of the food industry, such as fast-food chains, to demonstrate their high level of commitment to better protection of the environment, while continuing to offer a convenient drinking experience to consumers.”

CelluStraw is available in specialty paper grades, which can be used for the inner and outer plies of paper straws. The fiber-based solution holds capacity to run on high-speed converting machines.

CelluStraw’s high wet-strength and mechanical resistance is said to deliver good product integrity, helping to maintain better condition and withstand in liquids for a sufficient time.

The company said that CelluStraw has been produced by using responsibly sourced natural fibers.

Recommended for cold drink end-uses, the new fiber-based solution is renewable, biodegradable and safe for food contact applications.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America Specialty Solutions sales and marketing VP Robyn Buss said: “Since our North American plants have joined forces with Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global platform, we are better aligned to support these types of sustainability initiatives.

“For the paper straw market, we operate a global technology platform with sites located in Europe and the United States, and this collaboration is just another example of the business synergy potential we plan to realize.”

Recently, the company has also launched grease-proof food packaging solutions free of fluorochemicals or PFAS.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has added enhancements to its Grease-Gard family of brands, including Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö produces products such as filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics.