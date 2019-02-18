US-based Agr International has added new lightweight option for the Process Pilot blowmolder management system to facilitate the production of lighter and sustainable PET bottles.

The Process Pilot system with lightweight option enables to correctly distribute limited material with appropriate thickness, providing light weight PET bottle to the brand owners and bottle manufactures.

According to the company, most avenues to sustainability are not under the direct control of the bottle manufacturer or brand owner and one option that is within the control is the reduction and optimization of the amount of resin that is used to manufacture the bottle.

Agr has developed the Process Pilot blowmolder management system to assist manufacturers in their weight reduction efforts.

Featuring the firm’s Pilot Profiler measurement technology, the Process Pilot system allows manufacturers to accurately measure material distribution on every bottle in real time, and proactively adjust the blowmolder to manage proper distribution.

The new lightweight option has been integrated to the Process Pilot system for better measurement accuracy and control on very light bottles and control on very light bottles.

With an accuracy of +0.01mm for PET bottle sidewall material, the Process Pilot system can extend the measurement range to 0.025mm.

Agr’s Process Pilot automated blowmolder control systems are said to be operating on more than 400 PET bottle production lines. The system manages the blowmolder based on direct bottle measurements, on every bottle produced.

Agr system allows to produce products with desired quality and performance attributes by controlling the blowmolder based on direct feedback from bottle measurements rather than depending on blowmolder performance indicators. The lightweight option is available on new production Process Pilot systems

In March 2018, Agr International opened a new packaging sales and service center in Mexico, enabling the company to meet the growing demand from the customers for its quality management and process control equipment.

The new entity Agr Packaging Services, which is a subsidiary of Agr International (USA), was launched to focus on the sales, parts supply, service and support operations for company’s equipment in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.