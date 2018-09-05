Agfa Graphics intends to acquire prepress business of Ipagsa

Agfa Graphics announced that it intends to acquire the prepress business of the privately-owned Spanish printing plate supplier Ipagsa Industrial.

The transaction excludes the printing plate manufacturing activities in Barcelona, Spain.The printing plate volumes to be acquired will be partly integrated in Agfa’s global manufacturing network and partly procured from 3rd party suppliers.

It is expected that in 2019, this acquisition will contribute up to 30 million Euro to Agfa Graphic’s top line with a double digit EBITDA.

Agfa Graphics president Stefaan Vanhooren said: ”This acquisition is another step in our strategy for profitable growth. Next to a significant increase of our prepress top line, the acquisition will also help Agfa achieving its EBITDA target of 10% in average over the next few years.

“ Ipagsa’s experienced team will continue to operate under its own brand as a separate entity, managed by its current owner, Lorenzo Ferrari.”

Ipagsa CEO Lorenzo Ferrari said: “We are excited to become part of a strong player in the prepress industry. Through Ipagsa, Agfa Graphics will be able to better address the price sensitive regions and segments of the global printing market, making a clear distinction with the premium segment served by the Agfa Graphics organization.”

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Source: Company Press Release