Artes Graficas Parera (AG Parera) has invested in Esko CDI Crystal 4835 XPS plate imaging and exposure system, in a bid to expand its technical capabilities.

Esko, a provider of integrated hardware and software solutions for the packaging, label and wide format sectors, has installed CDI Crystal system at AG Parera’s site in Montmelo of Spain.

AG Parera, which already invested in CDI Spark plate imager, has purchased Esko CDI Crystal system to enhance its design and prepress trade shop activities.

CDI Crystal 4835 XPS is a comprehensive flexo plate imaging and exposure system, which enables to revolutionize the method of making flexographic plates.

With an advanced automation capability, the CDI Crystal 4835 XPS allows to avoid complex manual steps and streamlines production into one coordinated, linear process without compromising on quality.

The CDI plate imaging and exposure solution has been combined with Kongsberg X20 cutting table for plate finishing. It facilitates design and cutting of advanced packaging for shipping of the plates to customers.

AG Parera managing director Marc Parera said: “We are totally committed to being the very best at what we do. Investing in the new CDI Crystal 4835 XPS was the natural next step in further enhancing our technical capabilities to ensure we can deliver on this commitment.

“Thanks to the level of automation offered by the new CDI, our operators only need to select the plate they need, safe in the knowledge it is certified and the technical specifications are already pre-configured in the system. This makes everything more intuitive, the risk of errors is reduced and our operational efficiency is significantly increased.”

In November 2018, Esko opened a new flexo platemaking facility in Itzehoe, Germany. The Itzehoe facility has consolidated the firm’s flexo platemaking business under one roof, including research, engineering, product development, testing and production.

The 4300m² facility includes complete customer experience center, which enables customers to meet with industry partners to gather technical and business details regarding flexography.