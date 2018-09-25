Advantis has signed an agreement to package edibles in the new see-through Amster- Can packaging and gummy candies will be the first of several edibles to be packaged by the company.

Advantis CEO Darren Cherry said the company has been working with its partners to establish edible and extract packaging for some time.

“We are thrilled to finally debut one of the most popular cannabis-infused edibles in the marketplace,” Cherry said.

“This is just the beginning. There will be a handful of edibles that fit perfectly within our packaging wheelhouse; Mints, brownies, chocolates, and other infused items; this development will allow us to enter the growing edible business with a ready-made distribution channel.” Cherry alluded to the existing product partners that distribute the products that Advantis packages for them.

“We are at an exciting place in our business cycle right now. Each new development like this just adds to our bottom line,” Cherry concluded.

Cherry exemplified this point with the coming debut of sublingual tabs. The sublingual tabs ensure exact dosing for those that need a specific prescribed amount to ensure maximum efficacy for a given ailment. “We spend a lot of energy on developing these products, and we expect this to expand rapidly. We already have our partner in Oregon poised to begin distribution as soon as we receive the first full batch of the product.”

The sublingual tabs can be manufactured with CBD, THC, or a combination of both. “I am very excited for these to hit the market, and even more excited for what’s coming before the end of the year.” Cherry related that our Las Vegas partner will soon be ramping up production and expects Oregon to increase production when they have the newest packaging machine in place.

The company has been working on increasing its social media presence to market themselves more consistently and effectively. “We’re still working with Herb N‘ Works, but in the mean-time we are adding videos and information through our Facebook and Instagram pages so customers and investors can keep a sharper eye on what is happening day to day,” Cherry explained.

“While we add more efficient machines to our partners in Oregon and Nevada, our California presence is increasing rapidly. Social media will provide us a more firmly established footprint, and ultimately contribute to our growing revenue base since more eyes will be on us.”

Cherry concluded his comments by saying, “The Pet Division is on track for its launch and distribution channels are currently being negotiated with. This may take some time to establish our agreements, as we are negotiating with existing well-known pet food distribution companies. The Pet Division will provide a wealth of new opportunities as we evolve.” Cherry added that the Orange County location has finished phase one and will likely be up and running before the Los Angeles location.

Advantis focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Source: Company Press Release