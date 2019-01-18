Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) has announced that the Tooele, Utah facility located at 135 Lodestone Way has been successfully relocated to nearby Salt Lake City, UT.

The new 30,000+ square foot facility will be at 1130 S 3800 Street, W Suite 200 Salt Lake City, UT 84104. The expansion comes just 2 years after the initial acquisition of ERS (Electronic Recycling Solutions) in late 2016.

“This has been an important region for us,” said Brodie Ehresman a spokesman for ATR. “The Tooele operation provided additional material management capabilities for our ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) customers,” continues Ehresman. “The new 30,000+ SQ/FT facility has 7 loading docks, ground level access, and the facility will include a showroom featuring a wide range of electronics for purchase.”

The Las Vegas facility coming online next will be the 9th location and 3rd major expansion in just 1 year for ATR.

ATR also implemented a dedicated Customer Service department which is divided up into two separate teams strategically located throughout the U.S. The team is led by a long-term employee and trusted member of the Corporate Executive team, Ray Magee.

“The Client Experience Team acts as a bridge between our customers and the continuously expanding network of operation hubs throughout the U.S. The team facilitates collaboration between Account Managers, Customer Service, Compliance, Logistics and Operations departments to ensure everything is being done efficiently and to the customers specifications,” said Ehresman. “The group also works closely with the newly formed start-up team, tasked with providing updated training and operational support to all ATR sites.”

This is not the first relocation expansion for ATR, the nationwide ITAD Management and Recycling company, which also moved its Grand Rapids Michigan operation to a larger facility in January of 2018. It’s been a productive year for ATR, which currently has (8) R2 certified facilities totaling 400,000 SQ/FT of processing space, 56 fleet vehicles, nearly 200 employees and they’re actively looking for merger and acquisition opportunities throughout the 11 Megaregions.

Source: Company Press Release.