Action Technology, a Tekni-Plex business, will unveil new rubber cosmetic dropper bulbs and rubber mascara wipers at the Aerosol & Dispensing Forum (ADF) trade show in Paris.

The event will take place from 30 to 31 January.

The company will also be showing its wide line of aerosol and dispensing pump system components.

Action Technology sales manager Jacques Minvielle said: “Unlike some suppliers, Action Technology compounds its own rubber so that it can meet formulation requirements specified by demanding cosmetic companies.

Driven by safety and performance objectives, cosmetic brand owners frequently have a list of items that they don’t want included in their rubber dropper bulbs and wiper formulations.

“Our custom capabilities make it possible to deliver the exact formulation and performance attributes that they need.”

With its global manufacturing footprint, Action Technology is also ideally suited to support cosmetic packaging manufacturers as a primary or secondary supply source.

The company has five manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Belgium, Italy and China, as well as a contract manufacturing location in Argentina. Action Technology also has invested in facilities to expand its global compounding capability for pharma-grade rubber materials.

Action Technology also will be exhibiting gaskets, extension/dip tubing, molded components and plastic/rubber rolled goods for dispenser use.

Another Tekni-Plex business unit, Tri-Seal, will be exhibiting in the same booth and featuring its range of liner solutions for cosmetic applications. A new proprietary, embossed, induction-seal liner, called Luxe seal, features a folded pull-tab.

The foam, heat seal liners are ideal for cosmetics, skin care and other personal care items marketed in glass, polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers.

Action Technology is a global leader in aerosol and pump dispensing system components. The company specializes in gaskets, extension/dip tubing, molded components and plastic/rubber rolled goods for dispenser use.

It sells billions of punched and molded rubber and plastic gaskets annually that are used to dispense food/beverage, pharma, personal care, industrial and household products.

