ACG, a pharmaceutical industry end-to-end manufacturing solutions provider, has expanded its business in Brazil with the opening of a new capsules manufacturing plant in Pouso Alegre-Minas Gerais.

ACG has built the new factory, spread around an area of 14,000mt2, with an investment of approximately $94m. It is expected to create approximately 500 new jobs for the locals.

In 2017, the company has acquired Nova Nordeplast, a films and foils company. Following the acquisition, the new manufacturing facility marks the company’s second investment in the region. It expects both the facilities will serve the entire LATAM and neighboring areas.

The company says that its new capsule manufacturing facility is in line with the highest standards defined by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency ANVISA & GMP regulatory bodies.

ACG Capsules CEO Selwyn Noronha said: “ACG Capsules is one of the largest capsule manufacturers in the world, servicing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers in more than 100 countries. The company already has a significant presence in LATAM, and following this investment, ACG will further be able to meet the growing requirements of the region.”

The company claims that the facilities, Nova Nordeplast and the new capsule plant both are intended to offer differentiated solutions to the customers with faster response times in the region.

To create brand differentiation in the market and prevent the threat of counterfeit or falsified drugs, the company has initiated printing on hard capsules.

ACG Capsules LATAM commercial director Roberson Petrungaro said: “ACG is extremely proud of this new state-of-the-art facility, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to Brazil. As the fifth largest pharmaceutical market in the world, Brazil is a key strategic one for ACG. And the benefit of having local manufacturing will certainly strengthen ties with our customers.”

In the state of São Paulo, city of Cotia, company’s another operation arm in Brazil called ACG Films & Foils is located, which provides packaging solutions to pharmaceutical, food & FMCG industry.

The company claims that all its products are in compliance with US FDA, Europe Pharmacopeia and CFDA standards. Its products portfolio offers specialized primary pharmaceutical packaging with aluminum-based range, special packaging films, high barrier, and polymer films.