ACG Inspection, a track and trace provider for the pharmaceutical industry, has opened a new experience studio in Moscow, Russia to cater to cryptocode compliant traceability and serialization requirements in Russia.

ACG Inspection (ACGI) has launched the new experience studio to exhibit a range of its product lines and their application integration capabilities, which are needed under the serialization mandate.

The new experience studio and technical center will deal will challenged faced at level zero to level five in the end-to-end supply chain.

At the new studio, ACGI will showcase VeriShield range that provides track and trace solutions for serialization and aggregation of cartons and bottles at primary, secondary and tertiary levels of packaging for regulated markets.

VeriShield is a fully integrated hardware and software solution, which can implement serialization and aggregation for track and trace solutions in a phased manner.

The machines and solutions exhibited at demo center include VeriShield CS13, VeriShield CA31, VeriShield CA41 and VeriShield SM300.

VeriShield CS13 is an online compact print, inspect and reject solution, while VeriShield CA31 offers intermediate aggregation with label printer.

VeriShield CA41 provides aggregation with label printer, while VeriShield SM300 is a plant management suite.

ACG Inspection noted that it became market-ready and crypto-code compliant for comprehensive serialization and aggregation solutions for the Russian pharmaceutical industry.

ACG Inspection is said to be the only market-ready company that provides complete level one to level five track and trace solutions, and has pharma serialization experience of more than 850+ packaging lines across the world.

ACG Inspection CEO Ettore Cucchetti said: “Russia’s Track and Trace regulation is actually one of the most comprehensive regulations in the world, which is not only looking towards addressing issue of counterfeit medicines but also to envisage intensive monitoring and evaluation of the entire pharmaceuticals market.

“We also appreciate the initiative taken by government for introduction of similar regulations in other key industries in Russia. It will strongly enable consumer empowerment in Russia.”

ACG group provides capsules, films and foils, engineering and inspection systems for the pharmaceutical industry.