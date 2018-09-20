Print finishing equipment manufacturer AB Graphic International has introduced the ILC760, a new inline coating solution for fully integrated inline coating on the HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press.

The ILC760 will make its debut at Labelexpo Americas in Chicago, September 25-27, on the HP Booth (#3260) operating inline with the HP Indigo 20000, the world’s market-leading digital mid-web press for labels and packaging.

Supporting both water-based or UV coating, the ILC760 is a cost-effective, easy-to-operate, top coating solution with slitting-rewinding suitable for production of unsupported film applications such as sleeves, IML, wrap-around labels and various flexible packaging top-coated applications.

The 760mm wide ILC760 joins the Digicon 3000 in ABG’s growing finishing portfolio for mid-web digital production.

ABG sales director Tony Bell said: “The demand for digitally printed packaging is growing well beyond the pressure sensitive label market into areas such as sleeves, IML, and various flexible packaging applications.

“ABG is pleased to continue collaborating with HP Indigo to redefine the boundaries of digital production by offering cost-effective innovations for simplified and efficient production.”

HP Indigo director of product development Yogev Barak said: “ABG has a long standing strategic relationship with HP Indigo, and with this inline solution we are excited once again to bring a novel solution addressing the needs of the packaging industry.

“The new Digicon solution will help converters lower production costs and move towards more profitable digital printing solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release.