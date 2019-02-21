Abbey Labels has already started improvements to their Lamdin Road site having completed the acquisition of a 4000sq ft neighbouring property during 2018.

“Due to our continued expansion over the last 2 years we felt it necessary to improve our workflow by adding more space to our production facility. By purchasing the neighbouring property and land we have created a 4 acre site we can easily expand into over the coming years” says Tom Allum Chairman.

The newly acquired 4000sq ft property will be renovated & modernised into warehousing of label material stock and finished goods. Abbey will move the existing warehouse stock into the new building which will in turn release suitable space from the present 25,000sq ft factory to be able to convert into production area. The extra land will also allow a further 4500sq ft extension to be added if needed in the future.

“The demand for labels is changing and whatever markets our customers are in they want their products to look different and standout.

We want to increase the embellishment range we offer to our existing & future customers, but before we do this we must improve the size of our production area. The six figure sums we are investing shows our long term commitment to improving the products we offer to our customers.” says Tom

In fact Abbey have already ordered 1 new finishing machine which has been ear marked for the newly created space with another 2 machines possibly in the pipe line for later this year.

The newly ordered machine a Digicon 3 from AB Graphic and will not only increase capacity but also offer hot foiling , embossing , de-bossing, web re-register , die cutting and flexographic over printing Along with the other embellishments Abbey can already offer it can be seen that clients will have many more options to give their labels a premium look & feel .

Source: Company Press Release.