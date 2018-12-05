The a2 Milk UK has collaborated with Elopak customer Crediton Dairy to launch its fresh milk brand in 1 litre Pure-Pak cartons.

Crediton has deployed Elopak ESL filling technology for the production of a2 Milk cartons. The new of a2 Milk cartons are currently available at all major supermarkets across the UK.

The a2 Milk has selected recyclable cartons to replace plastic bottle, enabling to reduce the impact on environment.

Crediton Dairy managing director Tim Smiddy said: “With the heightened awareness around plastic packaging waste we are seeing a lot of interest in switching from bottles to cartons.”

“a2 Milk wanted to optimise the messaging of the product through the sustainability of the cartons, therefore they specified that all materials used must be sustainable with all renewable PE.”

According to Elopak, the use of recyclable cartons is a major step for fresh milk both in terms of the packaging and the product itself and reflects the a2 Milk’s significant success.

The a2 Milk is already using gable top cartons for flavored milks and non-dairy products such as soy, rice and oat milks.

The a2 Milk company international development general manager Simon Hennessy said: “We have always been a pioneer and the introduction of our new sustainable cartons in the UK is another first.

All a2 Milk said its products contain the A2 protein that are sourced from farms in the North West, Shropshire and Cheshi, as well as free from the A1 protein type.

In October this year, Elopak introduced aseptic Pure-Pak cartons made with natural brown board.

The new carbon neutral Pure-Pak cartons have one less layer than the company’s gable top carton, which was introduced in 2017.

The new Pure-Pak cartons, which are available in 1 liter, 750ml and 500ml sizes, run on the E-PS120A aseptic filling machine. The new cartons retain the natural brown color of the wood fiber.

Elopak, which is based in Norway, is wholly owned by Norway’s privately-owned industrial group, the Ferd Group.