A.Celli Group has been selected to deliver E-WIND P-100 paper rewinder to China-based Shan Don Sun Honghe Paper.

The Chinese customer has confirmed its trust in the A.Celli Group, signing a new contract for the order of the E-WIND P-100 paper rewinder, whose delivery is scheduled for July 2019.

The new rewinder is destined to the Shandong plant and will be installed downstream of the PM36 and PM37 paper lines; it has the design speed of 2500 mpm, with the mother roll width of 6660 mm and will be dedicated to the production process of Medium Liner Board paper. This product, having the weight range between 60 and 110 gsm, requires extremely precise control of the web tension and of the process stability. It is equipped with the Slittomatic Web-in automatic system, which allows the slitting units to be positioned without breaking the sheet, with considerable time savings.

The partnership between A.Celli and Shan Don Sun Honghe Paper Industry, about rewinders, dates back to the mid-2000s and was consolidated in 2014 with the supply of three E-WIND P-100 rewinders, similar to the one sold recently in features and with the same paper format.

Source: Company Press Release