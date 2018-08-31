Avery Products unveils new Surface Safe ID Labels

Avery Products, a supplier of labels and short-run label printing and software solutions, has introduced Surface Safe ID Labels.

The industrial-strength printable labels are engineered to stick strong but remove cleanly, with no scraping, from metal, glass, plastic, fiberglass, polyethylene and polypropylene.

The labels are made of a durable polyester material that provides superior barcode scanning, even from a distance, and they’re water, chemical, abrasion and tear resistant. The labels are recommended for indoor use, and they can be used on a variety of surfaces in warehouses, offices factories, hospitality venues and tough environments.

“These new labels offer a great way for businesses and facilities to easily print custom labels that won’t damage surfaces, and even better, they hold up to the wear and tear in warehouses, manufacturing floors and offices,” said Tina Huff, Group Product Manager. “The adhesive used in our Surface Safe technology sticks really strong, but removes cleanly when you’re ready to make a change. That means no more scraping and scrubbing off old labels. And with our easy-to-use software, customers can print new labels in minutes from their desktop printer.”

Surface Safe ID Labels

Removable Surface Safe adhesive sticks and stays put yet removes cleanly without damage or residue, for up to 3 years when used as recommended

Great for metal racks, shelving, cabinets and popular brands of plastic storage totes and bins

Easily create custom identification labels or barcode labels using the free Avery Design and Print software at avery.com/templates

Compatible with both inkjet and laser printers

The new Surface Safe ID Labels join the company’s Surface Safe Sign Labels that were recently awarded the 2018 Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) Reader’s Choice Award. Surface Safe Signs are engineered to stick securely but they don’t damage walls or paint. All Avery Surface Safe products are available at avery.com, Amazon and other retailers and distributors.

