7-Eleven, a Japanese-owned American international chain of convenience stores, has introduced its first canned wine, Roamer.

The company is offering new Roamer canned wine in two flavors – chardonnay and rosé.

Growth of canned wines in the US exceeded any other type of alternative wine packaging, according to an industry study launched this year.

Canned wines sales increased 43% from June 2017 to June 2018 with $45m business and glass bottles still own majority of wine sales, reported Nielsen.

Roamer Syrah-based rosé is a dry and fruit-driven wine, which includes hints of strawberry and raspberry for easy-drinking.

Roamer chardonnay is provided with an oak influence, as well as with bright tropical and citrus fruits for enhanced acidity.

7-Eleven private brands senior director Tim Cogil said: “The name, Roamer, reflects how we think people will enjoy this new wine – while they’re out and attending concerts, picnics or spending a day at the beach.

“For wine-lovers, bringing along their favorite beverage requires bringing a bottle, corkscrew and glasses. Now, Roamer wine can share the ice chest with canned beer and soda with no additional wine paraphernalia needed.”

In May this year, 7-Eleven announced that it is bringing first self-chilling can to shelves in the US for test launch of new Fizzics sparkling cold brew coffee.

During the test launch, the company is providing Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee at select participating at the company’s stores.

The Joseph Company International developed Chill-Can technology, which is being tested with Fizzics coffee drinks available in three flavors such as Regular, French Vanilla and Caramel.

7-Eleven, which is based in Irving of Texas, US manages, franchises and licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 stores in North America.

The firm markets brands such as Big Bite, Slurpee, and Big Gulp, and provides salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches to the customers.