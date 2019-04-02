Science and innovation company 3M has expanded its medical adhesives portfolio with the introduction of new medical transfer adhesive.

The 3M extended wear medical transfer adhesive, 4075 (3M 4075), has been designed to laminate multiple substrates.

The 3M 4075 is provided with an extended wear pressure sensitive transfer adhesive and helps design engineers to use a variety of backings.

Based on the backing material used, the new medical transfer adhesive provides better initial skin adhesion with up to a 14-day wear time.

According to the company, 3M medical transfer adhesive 4075 meets requirements to use on intact skin and has been tested to ISO:10993-5 and ISO:10993-10 that evaluate the in vitro cytotoxicity and product’s potential to produce irritation and skin sensitization.

The 3M extended wear medical transfer adhesive is ethylene oxide sterilization compatible.

The company’s adhesives product line is suitable for various applications in the medical device manufacturing, design and supply industries.

3M’s medical solutions division vice president Marcello Napol said: “We are excited to broaden our extended wear family with a product that provides customers greater design flexibility by letting them select a wide variety of backings.

“Offering design engineers more patient-friendly adhesive options that provide comfort and a strong, reliable bond is a key part of our mission. Our customers work hard to make a difference in people’s lives, and our goal is to make it easier for them to work with challenging substrates like skin.”

3M Medical Materials and Technologies provides a range of medical-grade tape, adhesive and film components for medical device manufacturers across the world.

The unit supplies skin-friendly medical materials for direct patient contact, as well as aggressive medical-grade tapes, adhesives and closures used in the actual construction of medical devices made from plastic films, foams and fabrics.

3M also provides microfluidic device manufacturers with a range of materials such as bioassay-compatible tapes, hydrophilic films for fluid transport, electronic assembly tapes, porous membranes used for filtration, connectors and films.

They can be used in various applications such as pathogen detection, chronic disease monitoring, cancer screening, genetic biomarker detection, and food and environmental monitoring.