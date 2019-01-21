Michelman, a company that develops and manufactures materials for coatings, printing and packaging, and industrial manufacturing markets, has opened a new sustainability center at the Shanghai offices in East Park of the Shanghai Pudong Kangqiao Industrial Zone, China.

The Michelman (China) Sustainability Center (MSC) is part of the company’s growth plan in the Asia Pacific region.

The company opened the Michelman Innovation Centre for Coatings (MICC) in Mumbai, India, in January 2018.

Michelman China country manager Ginger Merritt said: “As a global developer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, we believe in sustaining both the natural and business environments.

“In fact, our purpose is ‘Innovating a Sustainable Future’ and reflects Green Growth, a pillar of China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

“Our unwavering values and passion for environmentally conscious innovation help companies in this region establish and achieve their product performance goals.

“With the exciting addition of the new MSC, we are furthering our commitment to helping the 13th FYP expand and reinforce green manufacturing with our water-based and sustainable expert materials.”

Merritt said that the MSC will foster sustainable solutions and collaboration, and features dedicated space, technical expertise and technology.

She said that the center will promote collaborative innovation between partners, customers, service providers, and suppliers of multiple industries’ value chains.

The new facility will also have a technology and marketing office, along with a development center to develop sustainable and green solutions.

Michelman president and CEO Steve Shifman said: “Our high-performing associates, along with our partners and customers, are to be thanked for the company’s success in this region.”

Michelman is involved in the manufacturing of coatings, surface modifiers, additives and polymers for the coating, printing and packaging, and industrial manufacturing markets, and the MSC is expected to help the company adapt its products and services to the Chinese market.

American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai president Kenneth Jarrett said: “China is proud to be a key marketing and technology site for Michelman and this expansion is a testament to their commitment to strengthening their footprint here to serve growth markets in China and throughout Asia.”