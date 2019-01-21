Scottish bottled water supplier Highland Spring has launched Highland Spring eco bottle, a 100% recycled and recyclable plastic bottle, in response to demand from customers.

Highland Spring launched the product across the UK after conducting a trial in 2018, as part of efforts to help keep plastic in the circular economy.

The label, which includes a green strip with a ‘100% recycled plastic bottle’ message, is intended to help people understand more about recycled and recyclable plastics.

The new eco bottle is an addition to the existing Highland Spring natural source water range, where all bottles are 100% recyclable.

Even though the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, the label and cap are not made from recycled plastic. Bottle, label and cap are entirely recyclable.

During the trial conducted June 2018, most shoppers expressed a desire for more eco bottles and the willingness to pay more for recycled material.

Highland Spring said that it plans to launch more 100% recycled and recyclable plastic eco bottles later in 2019, including a Highland Spring Kids eco bottle, which is designed to help young people understand more about healthy hydration and responsible recycling.

The Highland Spring Kids eco bottle will be launched in May 2019.

The trial revealed that 30% of shoppers who bought the eco bottle cited support for the environment as the main reason for purchase.

Only one in 10 shoppers said that they noticed a difference in the eco bottle as a recycled material, and only 35% noticed a difference in its appearance when it was displayed alongside a standard 100% recyclable Highland Spring bottle.

Moreover, six in 10 consumers said that they would spend more on the eco bottle.

Highland Spring Group CEO Les Montgomery said: “The huge success of the trial shows that people are highly engaged with the environmental benefits of a 100% recycled plastic eco bottle.

“We are grateful to shoppers who gave us their thoughts and feedback, throughout the trial. They asked us to make the eco bottle a permanent addition to the Highland Spring family and we are proud to say that is exactly what we have done.”