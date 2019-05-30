In a special 2019 series, Compelo is shining a spotlight on South Africa. Thomas Parker takes a look at four projects that are helping the country to improve its recycling rate

From Cape Town to Johannesburg, towns and cities across South Africa have set up projects and legislation to improve the country’s recycling rates.

According to statistical researcher Stats South Africa based on 2015 figures, the region has a recycling rate of 10.8%, with the nation’s highest recycling province being 20.3%.

While most nations do not operate a mandatory recycling system, most run a kerbside recycling service, but in most South African settlements, the infrastructure isn’t appropriate to handle the volume of recyclable waste.

Many households have to separate all their recyclable materials and take them down to a drop-off or buy-back recycling centre.

There are some schemes in the country that aim to increase its recycling rate, whether this be through encouraging businesses or local communities to recycle.

GreenCape recycling partnerships in Cape Town

According to the most recent statistics, the province of Western Cape – of which Cape Town is the capital – is by far the best recycling area of South Africa, at 20.3%.

Cape Town is the home of South Africa’s legislative arm and the main hub of GreenCape, a not-for-profit organisation set up in 2010 with the aim of increasing the uptake of the green economy in the region by 2021.

One project the organisation worked on was the Western Cape Industrial Symbiosis Programme (WISP), designed to help develop profitable links between companies from all industrial sectors across the country.

GreenCape approached clay bricks manufacturer Apollo Brick with a proposal to take burned products from timber recycler Pallet Cycle instead of using raw virgin materials.

With this partnership, 55 tonnes of waste was diverted from landfill and 16 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were saved.

According to GreenCape’s 2018 report, 20 million tonnes of waste is being diverted from landfills every year through various initiatives.

Johannesburg’s mandatory recycling

South Africa’s largest city Johnannesburg is the capital of the province of Gauteng which, according to the most recent statistics, is the second best recycling region in the country.

As of 1 July 2018, the city has implemented a mandatory recycling policy.

Nico De Jager, a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services in Johannesburg, said: “At the moment, only about 10% of waste is being recycled.

“We want to reduce the waste going to landfill sites from 90% to 70% per rent by 2020.”

The city has four different bins for its residents to dispose of waste – paper, glass, plastic and metal.

Recycling Swop Shop (RSS)

The Recycling Swop Shop (RSS) was started in 2002 by Marilyn van der Velden after she visited Zwelihle, a poor area in the Western Cape town of Hermanus.

Throughout the week, children are encouraged to collect and sort recyclable litter in their neighbourhood, and, once a week, it is taken to be weighed and sorted.

Each child is given a ticket bearing points based on the quantities of material that’s been collected.

These can then been used in the RSS’s shop to buy items.

The scheme is designed to not only encourage recycling among young people, but also to develop their educational skills via the sorting, counting, weighing, budgeting, saving and banking of points.

JBay Recycling Project

The inspiration for the JBay Recycling Project came after three ladies attended a presentation from Marilyn van der Velde at the Jeffreys Bay Rotary Club.

The trio convened a meeting to investigate the possibility of running a similar style project in the local area.

The project began with a recycling day in Jeffrey Bay conducted in 2011 alongside not-for-profit organisation Rotary International.

As of 2014, JBay Recycling Project is a recognised not-for-profit in its own right.

Children collect recyclable materials and take them to the community centre in Jeffreys Bay, where materials are weighed and tokens are given in return.

These tokens can be used to get items from the JBay Recycling Project shop – the heavier the recycling, the more tokens are provided.

The organisation has about 320 youngsters signed up, who trade 2.8 tonnes of recyclable materials every Monday.