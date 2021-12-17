Top 5 No-Credit-Check Loans in October 2021
Top 5 No Credit Check Loans in December 2021
MoneyMutual
Looking for the best payday loans online for small borrowers, MoneyMutual is very straightforward and secure.
- The application process is straightforward
- You get multiple offers when you apply for a big loan
- MoneyMutual doesn’t share your info with the third party.
- No offer to New York and Connecticut customers
- Wide variation in loans terms and interest rates offered by lenders
MoneyMutual is one of the top short-term loans in the USA. Since its inception in 2010, the website has helped more than 2 million Americans with bad credit get fast personal loans within 24 hours. You can access no credit check loans from more than 60 lenders on this platform.
MoneyMutual has some of the most simple requirements to qualify for lenders. You only need to have an income of at least $800 per month and have a valid bank account. You also need to provide evidence that shows that you are employed as well as be a U.S. citizen of 18 years and above.
However, each lender has different requirements, fees, terms, and rates. Once the requirements are met, you can borrow between $250 and $2,500 depending on your qualification.
The MoneyMutual service itself is exceptional. However, many of their users complain about the interest rates that these loans charge, bank account issues, and other discrepancies in loan terms.
BadCreditLoan
BadCreditLoan is known by many users for connecting you to lenders with the best interest rates.
- Credit requirement is flexible
- Offers many lenders to choose from
- Has been in business for more than 20 years
- The loan process requires more information than most of its counterparts.
- Does not have a good rating by Better Business Bureau (BBB).
BadCreditLoan connects you to hundreds of lenders all from a single platform. The lenders offer different loan types including payday loans, business loans, installment loans, car loans, student loans, personal loans, and more.
Though we can generalize their interest rate to be in the range of 5.99% and 39.99%, BadCreditLoan tends to mind a lot about interest rate when connecting you to lenders.
Besides, they offer a better loan amount range than MoneyMutual. The amount you can borrow ranges between $500 to $5,000.
The signup process is simple and only takes two steps; request the loan then review offers from lenders. Once the application is done, you will wait for no more than 24 hours to receive your money.
The site doesn’t require a lot of information during the application. You only need to provide your identity, employment information, monthly income, loan reason, credit type, and bank information. To be qualified for a loan, you must be a U.S. resident aged 18 years and above, have a verifiable income source, and have a valid bank account.
CashUSA
CashUSA has one of the best loan repayment options in the industry thanks to automated repayment.
- Convenient loan repayment.
- Fast loan application and approval
- Connect you to a wide variety of lenders with loan options to choose from
- The monthly minimum requirement to qualify is high
- Can share your information with a third party.
CashUSA has one of the best loan amounts, ranging between $500 to $10,000. Generally, loan offers on the platform have interest rates ranging from 5.99% to 35.99% APR and repayment terms ranging from 14 days to 72 months.
CashUSA is not strict when it comes to requirements and qualifications. All you need to qualify is to be at least 18 years old, have a verifiable income source, and a valid bank account.
Once that is met, you can browse their straightforward interface and fill out a questionnaire. Some of the information required by the questionnaire is location, contact information, identity, income source, employment information, monthly earnings, and bank statements.
Lenders will cover all the fees in the platform so you will not pay anything. Repayment terms range from 14 days to 72 months. Their repayment arrangement is also convenient and automated. That is, you can set up an automatic repayment schedule from your bank account.
That way you will have your monthly installment sent to your lender bank’s bank account on the specified date.
They have lenders all over the 50 states in the USA. Therefore, you are sure to get the best loan offer.
PersonalLoans.com
For large borrowers, PersonalLoans.com has you covered. You can borrow up to $100,000.
- A vast network of lenders
- User-friendly interface
- Borrowers can get personal loans up to $100,000
- Has quite a number of the strict eligibility requirement
- $2,000 minimum monthly requirement to qualify is quite a lot.
Depending on your needs, a general borrower can choose between peer-to-peer loans, installment loans, and bank loans when using PersonalLoan.com. Their loan amount favors both small borrowers and large borrowers. You can borrow from $500 to $35,000, and up to $100,000 in some cases.
Just like other platforms we have discussed above, it offers varying repayment terms and interest rates. The interest rate ranges from 5.99% to 35.99% APR while repayment terms range from 90 days up to 72 months.
Getting a loan on this platform is straightforward. You only need to fill a short questionnaire form that is used to search the vast directory of lenders. The form requires basic information including name, address, date of birth, zip code, and military service status. The next step is to answer the question of why you need a loan and the amount you need. You will also have to provide bank information, license information, your SSN, and your credit will be reviewed.
To be qualified, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident, have a verified income source, and a valid bank account.
However, this platform comes with some strict eligibility requirements. For instance, you will need a minimum requirement of a credit score close to 600.
CreditLoan
If company longevity and experience is your priority, CreditLoan is the way to go.
- Great company experience
- A well established brand
- Faster approval of loans
- Irregular interest rates
- There are also complaints about fees offered by lenders on the site.
This online no-credit-check loan website boasts a great experience. Since it was established in 1998, it has helped more than 33 million Americans get emergency loans from their vast network of lenders.
Just like most bad credit loan providers, the interest rate and loan term vary significantly from one lender to another. The interest rate ranges between 5.99% and 35.99% while loan terms range from 90 days up to 72 months.
The amount of loans you can get is not bad either. You can borrow from $250 to $5,000. The good thing is, the requirements to apply for this loan are not too strict. You must be at least 18 years old, have an American residence, have an income source, and have an active bank account.
Generally, this credit loan is user-friendly and guarantees great customer support. For that reason, it boasts one of the best customer feedback and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
What are no-credit-check loans?
No-credit-check loans enable you to get fast access to cash for an emergency expense. You can get fast cash for a medical procedure-or car repair regardless of your credit score. This is because no-credit-check loan lenders don’t perform a hard credit inquiry of your credit report.
During application, lenders only require your personal information to show that you are financially capable to pay back a loan. This information may include bank statements, pay stubs or proof of other income, as well as records of borrowing history, such as an auto loan or student loan.
That said, no FICO score that is generated by Equifax, Experian, or Transunion will be required.
Types Of No Credit Check Loans
Payday Loans
Payday loans are short-term loans, typically $500 or less. They are the best option for those who need small loans for emergencies. The repayment deadlines are always shorter.
The lenders also tend to offer loans at a higher rate. The overall borrowing cost can sometimes go up to 400% interest.
For this reason, they have the potential to put you in more debt due to high interest. Payday loans can also be predatory so you need to research companies before signing.
Personal Installment Loans
These are types of loans that involve a high sum of money. The borrowers have the freedom to repay the amount in a gradual installment schedule for a longer period of time.
Given that they require a large sum of money, the borrowers are required to prove their worth and credibility. Their requirements are more stringent than those of payday.
Lastly, personal installment loans are typically less risky than payday loans. This is due to the fact that the installments of loans are secured by the personal property of the borrowers.
Alternatives to Bad Credit and No-Credit-Check Loans
Short-Term Loans
No-credit-check loans online are great sources of short-term loans. But if you can’t afford to go that way, you can resort to other alternative short loans.
This may include asking your employer for a loan, borrowing from your religion members, or funding from relatives or a trusted friend.
Overdraft
An overdraft is a variable amount of borrowing agreed with your bank up to a set limit. An overdraft loan helps you cover an overdraw on your account. The loan amount can be as low as $75 to several thousand.
An overdraft can be paid back usually after 2 or 3 years. If you fail to repay, it can affect your credit history and make it harder to get loans or overdrafts in the future.
Credit Builder Card
Credit builder cards do not require good credit to get approved. All they require is that you have enough income to make payment.
If you are approved for the loan, the amount you have borrowed is held in a bank while you make the payment. You won’t be able to access the money until you are done paying the loan.
This is a good option, particularly to credit newbies. But it will not be ideal for anyone with debt.
Secured Loan
If you have something of value such as a car, home, or savings account, you can use them to secure a loan. The lender can possess them as collateral in case you fall behind on payment or default.
These types of loans require fewer qualifications and come with favorable terms. This makes them less risky to either party.
Local Credit Unions
A personal loan from a local credit union comes with several benefits over having loans from lenders that you are connected to by a third party. Credit unions are similar to banks in many ways, except that they are not for profit.
The biggest advantage over banks is that they guarantee customer satisfaction. Once you become a member, you are in for faster approval and can easily obtain a loan.
Frequently Asked Questions
Most lenders will be checking your credit score to find out if you are qualified for loans. However, no-credit-check loan lenders opt for other options such as bank information, income, among others to lend to you.
A lender will determine your loan limit based on your credit. Highly qualified borrowers are offered the highest limit. However, bad credit borrowers are limited in their borrowing
No-credit-check loans come with as much risk as benefits. While they are unsecured, meaning you will not use your property as collateral, you still risk damaging your credit score if you don’t keep up with your monthly payments.
This will depend on the platform that will suit your needs. Some platforms offer more loan limits than others, while some have stricter requirements than others. Out of the lender platforms that we reviewed, we rated MoneyMutual first due to their efficient site and fully secure and encrypted site.
The main reason why people opt for no-credit-check is that they will help you out when you have bad credit. In addition, they are faster and potentially offer lower interest rates.