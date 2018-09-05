The unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz electric SUV marks the first move in a 11bn euros (£9.9bn) bid to take on US rival Tesla, with the Daimler subsidiary's vehicle including multiple features geared towards outperforming the current electric vehicle market incumbent

There will soon be a new rival in town for Tesla following the announcement of the first Mercedes-Benz electric SUV.

The German automaker says its vehicle, called the EQC, has two electric motors and a range of more than 280 miles.

It will be the first first model in a range of ten cars that Mercedes plans to launch by 2022, with production set to start in 2019 at the Daimler AG subsidiary’s plant in Bremen, Germany.

Dieter Zetsche, chairman of Daimler AG and CEO of Mercedes-Benz, said: “With the EQC – the first fully electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz – we are flipping the switch. Electric drive is a major component in the mobility of the future.

“We are therefore investing more than ten billion euros (£9bn) in the expansion of our EQ model portfolio, and more than one billion euros (£900m) in global battery production.”

Ola Källenius, member of the board of management of Daimler AG responsible for group research and Mercedes-Benz development, added: “The new EQC is a genuine Mercedes-Benz.

“This particularly applies to classic attributes such as quality, safety and comfort.

“These are accompanied by dynamic performance, thanks to two electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 300 kilowatts (kW), and an intelligent operating strategy for a superior electric range.

“The EQC is part of a growing family of purely electrically powered vehicles from Mercedes-Benz.”

Nut and bolts of the Mercedes-Benz electric SUV

The Mercedes-Benz electric SUV produces zero CO2 emissions and boasts a power consumption rate of 22.2 kWh/100 km.

It features an 80kWh lithium-ion battery and two compact electric motors, one at each axle, which give it the driving feel of an all-wheel drive vehicle.

These have different purposes, with one motor at the front of the EQC being optimised for best possible efficiency in the low to medium load range, and the other acting as a reserve.

Rubber mounts insulating the power packs within the Mercedes-Benz electric SUV are also included, which make the interior extremely silent while the vehicle is in motion.

Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz sales, said: “Electric now has a Mercedes – with the EQC, we are putting the first Mercedes‑Benz of our new product and technology brand EQ onto the roads.

“EQ stands for ‘Electric Intelligence’, and represents Mercedes-Benz in its most progressive way.

“We are systematically using human-centred innovation by incorporating intelligent services and networked charging solutions for our customers from the very start.”

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler AG, added: “The EQC embodies the progressive luxury design idiom of our new EQ product and technology brand.

“This creates an experience and a preview of the ‘next big thing’ to come tomorrow.

“With its seamless, clear design, the EQC is a pioneer for an avant-garde electric look with trailblazing design details and colour highlights typical of the brand both inside and out.”