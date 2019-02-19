Young health tech entrepreneurs changing the landscape of the medical device industry and transforming the lives of healthcare patients featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe list

Young health tech entrepreneurs are out to change the world with a host of tech innovations that could save lives.

A list of inspiring founders and doctors were highlighted in the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe 2019 for the science and healthcare category.

With companies launching advanced AI-based software to screen for cardiovascular diseases to new machine learning systems analysing ultrasound images for diagnosis, the landscape within the start-up world is rapidly rising and being funded thousands of pounds for their projects.

We pick out some of the top young health tech entrepreneurs who are improving lives for both healthcare patients and clinicians.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Fatima AlZahra’a Alatraktchi

Founder of PreDiagnose, Fatima AlZahra’a Alatraktchi is a researcher with a PhD in nanophysics and molecular biology, based in Denmark.

During her time at the Technical University of Denmark as a student, the 29-year-old conducted an in-depth research looking into the intersection between nanoengineering, microbiology and medicine for six years.

This led her to develop the PreDiagnose nano-sensing technique, which is designed to capture small signals bacteria use to communicate with each other.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Audactic founders

Co-founders of Audatic, Peter Diehl (29) and Elias Sprengel (28) build systems using the latest artificial intelligence methods for a personalised separation system so users can filter out background noise and focus on speech.

In 2018, the German tech company came first place at the Digital Health Awards in Berlin, winning €25,000 (£22,000).

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Hannelore Bové

The post-doctoral researcher at Hasselt University and KU Leuven, Hannelore Bové, invented laser technologies for air pollution.

It detects black carbon particles found in fluids, cells and tissues of the human body by analysing blood or urine samples.

The 28-year-old is a three-time graduate of Hasselt University and was one of the five finalists in the election of the New Scientist Science Talent 2018, which took place in the Netherlands.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Edel Browne

Founder and director of Free Feet Medical, Edel Brownen developed a multi-award-winning laser medical device to help treat gait freezing – a debilitating symptom of Parkinson’s disease.

Having expanded the company since the age of just 15, she was the youngest person listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 science and healthcare category.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur is currently studying a master’s degree in tech innovation at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Cambridge Cancer Genomics founders

The biotech start-up team building precision oncology treatments is made up of four individuals – Harry Clifford, Nirmesh Patel, Evaline Tsai and John Cassidy.

Working on cancers such as colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and lung cancer, the team draws blood containing tumour DNA to personalise smarter cancer therapy.

This enables oncologists to reduce the time required to know whether the treatment is effective or recommend new therapies.

Last year, the company raised $4.5m (£3.5m) from investors including Y Combinator, the Silicon Valley start-up incubator, to build a universal AI platform for precision oncology.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Ciara Clancy

Founder and chief executive officer of Beats Medical, Ciara Clancy, builds digital therapeutic services for sufferers of neurological movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and dyspraxia.

The 28-year-old chartered physiotherapist develops disease management techniques in the form of daily sound waves for people with Parkinson’s disease via a mobile app.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Yann Fleureau

French AI start-up CardioLogs’ co-founder andCEO Yann Fleureau has created software to help clinicians who aren’t cardiologist professionals to screen patients for cardiovascular diseases using medical-grade AI and cloud technology.

The 29-year-old was also named one of MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 Europe 2018 for revolutionising cardiac care that can quickly and accurately analyse electrocardiograms.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Harley Katz

Co-founder of Aiwa Health, Harley Katz, utilises his machine learning background to tackle problems in diagnostics, such as shortening the time it takes for patients to receive an accurate diagnosis for a disease.

The 28-year-old is also trying to advance the use of genomics in healthcare at California-based biotech Aiwa Health.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Grete Kikas

Grete Kikas is co-founder and chief executive officer of Diagnostic Match.

The 28-year-old developed a software for GPs to identify hidden HIV-positive patients with automatic HIV indicator disease algorithms.

Currently,Diagnostic March is leading the first Estonian HIV risk group-based clinical research study in co-operation with 12 public health organisations, and includes more than 124,000 patients.

The team developed a fully functioning product within nine months after winning the HIVdigital competition in 2016.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Jay Lakhani

Co-founder of Visulytix, Jay Lakhani developed two systems using deep learning-based AI methods to advance the fields of optometry and ophthalmology for early detection of eyesight-threatening conditions.

Last year, the 27-year-old presented a live demonstration of the Pegasus – one of Visulytix’s AI tools – to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NHS Digital chairman Noel Gordon.

Young health tech entrepreneurs: Ross Upton

Founder of Ultromics, Ross Upton, uses AI and machine learning techniques in his topological analysis technology to set new standards on how ultrasound images are assessed to improve the accuracy of echocardiogram interpretation.

Lat year, the 29-year-old’s company received a £10m investment to improve diagnosis of coronary heart disease – led by the Oxford Sciences Innovation fund.