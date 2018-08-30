XIFIN has introduced new LIS 5 to help diagnostic laboratories better integrate with the broader healthcare ecosystem to improve patient outcomes and support precision medicine programs.

The latest evolution of its award-winning laboratory information system (LIS), XIFIN LIS 5, is the only Software as a Service (SaaS)-based, integrated and interoperable platform that offers multi-specialty workflows—including molecular and next-generation-sequencing (NGS) testing.

Advanced capabilities also include universal image management, digital pathology consultation, and multidisciplinary care team collaboration.

Integration between healthcare systems is more important than ever with the rise of value-based care, making it crucial for laboratory information to be included in this ecosystem. Historically, LIS investments have been seen as costly necessities, when in reality they are a source of revenue and important diagnostic decision-making information.

With increased interest in more complex diagnostic tests such as molecular and NGS testing, the need for SaaS-based LIS platforms is growing. According to a recent survey1 on NGS trends in the clinical lab space, 45 percent of respondents expect a significant increase in overall NGS investment in sequencing instrumentation over the next two to three years.

XIFIN LIS 5 offers highly configurable automation and dynamic reporting, and includes updates to existing capabilities, such as its NGS module that will now provide more specimen management, user-defined workflow steps and the ability to support multiple lab processes.

The platform’s enhanced clinical trials support system now provides a project-oriented workflow for clients that perform clinical trials testing services.

Pathnostics operations EVP Robert Embree said: “The XIFIN application is top notch and allows a lot of customization options. It’s one of the best I have used.

“Furthermore, integrating XIFIN’s LIS and RPM revenue cycle management solutions has meant cleaner claims submitted faster.

“It’s improved our accounts receivables and has eliminated keystroke and misinterpretation errors. We also now have a better understanding of how a change in one system can impact the other system.”

In addition to supporting multi-specialty workflows, XIFIN LIS 5 now makes the following enhancements and advanced capabilities available:

Universal Image Management Module – Allows for the exchange of medical images securely and compliantly. It eliminates excess delays, costs and labor requirements by shifting from a manual process to an electronic workflow.

Multidisciplinary Care Team Collaboration Module – Breaks down communication silos so diagnostic service providers can consult and collaborate with colleagues inside and outside of their networks, across campuses and around the world, in real-time. Care teams can review multi-specialty patient diagnostic records, annotate whole slide digital images and create clinical summary documentation.

Digital Pathology Consultation Module – Improves quality assurance and minimizes risk by allowing providers to obtain digital pathology consults by conducting sub-specialty consultant profile searches.

Enhanced Anatomic Pathology Module – Improves speed and functionality of new specialty workflows for gynecologic cytology, urology and GI. The gynecologic cytology module features an enhanced user interface and reporting capabilities, and the urology and GI modules more efficiently handle a large number of specimens and include administrative configuration screens.

Molecular Diagnostic and Genomics Workflows – Supports FISH, gene micro-array and PCR, as well as NGS and pharmacogenomics testing.

XIFIN CEO Lâle White said: “The LIS market is highly fractured with many small single modality LIS providers and custom development shops.

“Interoperability and integration with the rest of the health system is necessary to reduce costs through automation and efficiency, increase revenue and improve patient outcomes. With XIFIN LIS 5, we’re providing our customers with a highly configurable solution that will allow their LIS to grow and move with their organizations and better support precision medicine programs.”

SaaS-based information systems eradicate system silos and allow labs to more easily integrate, communicate and exchange information with other systems, as opposed to the siloed solutions labs build for themselves.

Plus, labs never have to worry about a single point of failure if, for instance, the system expert suddenly is no longer available.

Source: Company Press Release