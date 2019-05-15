Xenco Medical, a US-based medical technology company, has launched the first interactive vending machines designed for spine surgery instruments and implants.

Xenco said that it has launched the interactive vending machines to house, track, and dispense its innovative, 100% disposable spine surgery implant and instrument systems

In addition, the equipment company is delivering through its vending machines was engineered from a highly durable composite polymer.

The vending machines are WiFi-enabled and take advantage of an advanced elevator-based system to retrieve each sterile-packaged Xenco Medical product before dispensing it to be used in surgery.

Xenco has designed the machines with a large, touchscreen interface for interacting with the users, who can select the desired Xenco Medical instruments and implants along with sending real-time alerts to Xenco Medical headquarters.

Apart from serving as an interface for selecting the medical implants and instruments, the interactive vending machine also features virtual tutorials on Xenco Medical products featuring a virtual assistant named Ezra.

Xenco Medical said that it has designed its single-use instruments and corresponding spinal implants to be both lightweight and easily transportable.

In addition, Xenco’s sterile-packaged, composite polymer instruments, spinal implants, and single-use implant systems are designed to both increase efficiency in the OR as well as eliminate the internal logistics associated with the autoclave process.

Xenco Medical founder and CEO Jason Haider said: “Extremely encouraged by the market’s response to our disposable, composite polymer systems, we’ve employed advanced, logistics–based technologies to deepen the impact our disposable systems make in streamlining the healthcare supply chain.”

Xenco claims that it has leveraged advanced materials science for the composite polymer spinal systems that include its SETx Cervical Interbody and Plate System, Pedicle Screw System, Posterior Cervical System, and Lumbar Interbody system.

Furthermore, the company said that unlike traditional metal instruments that are reused in hundreds of patients until a mechanical failure, its single-use systems are calibrated and sterile-packaged for patient-specific use.

Xenco also said that it has made single-use spinal systems from a highly reinforced composite polymer.