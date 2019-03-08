WishBone Medical expands the pediatric orthopedic market with leading edge foot and ankle solutions in sterile, single-use packaging.

Adding to the industry’s largest product portfolio dedicated to kids, the company will reveal an array of new products with the global launch of their foot and ankle platform at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) – booth 4809 – in Las Vegas on March 13th.

WishBone zeros in on pediatric foot and ankle solutions with the objective to treat juvenile conditions severely neglected until later in adulthood. These systems are designed around the unique anatomy of growing children with benefits unmatched by rivaled systems currently in the market.

WishBone Medical is pushing for industry participants to recognize the invaluable features integral to each original system, which directly benefit surgical teams, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and most importantly – the patient.

This comprehensive platform translates to a one-stop shop for pediatric foot and ankle surgical needs, including the AlloMate Bone Pin System; Foot and Ankle K-Wire Kits and a full plating system to fix juvenile bunions, flatfoot, fractures, etc.

“Kids suffer from the same foot and ankle issues more often associated with adults, but they rarely receive proper treatment, as the condition is typically less severe in earlier years. Ailments like bunions and flatfoot inevitably worsen with time and grow too painful to put off later in life. However, if patients proactively seek treatment in earlier stages, corrective surgery is less invasive, and suffering may be avoided altogether,” said Daniel Schulman, DPM, Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians.

Utilizing a WishBone Medical system means pediatric patients benefit from a device designed around their rapidly changing bodies. Unlike its adult counterpart, each product is designed to avoid growth plates and growth interruption.

Moreover, sterile-packed, disposable implants and instruments are always brand new, reduce risk of infection, and are ready to go every time – veritably enabling optimal, efficient surgical performance and reproducible outcomes. Better yet, this model opens the door for kids’ procedures to be done in any surgical setting, including ambulatory surgery centers.

