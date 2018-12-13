WhiteSwell has secured $30m in series B funding round, led by RA Capital Management and an InCube Ventures syndicate along with participation from other investors.

WhiteSwell is involved in finding new ways to treat acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF),

The company intends to use the funds to support product development and a pivotal study of its new technology for treating acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF).

WhiteSwell CEO Eamon Brady said: “WhiteSwell was founded on insights that arose from our team’s research on the complex fluid dynamics of heart failure patients, leading to the company’s innovative leap in treatment strategy.

“This financing is an important milestone that will enable us to tackle an enormous clinical problem that affects millions of families.”

ADHF is said to be an episode where heart failure symptoms worsen, resulting in millions of hospitalizations worldwide each year.

Patients with ADHF experience breathing difficulty, fatigue, and edema (swelling) due to fluid back-up in the lungs and other parts of the body (congestion). The condition needs immediate treatment, where excess fluid must be removed. The process is known as decongestion.

Complete decongestion is said to be the goal of ADHF treatment. A residual congestion at hospital discharge is considered to be a strong predictor of rehospitalization and death.

It is estimated that as much as half of ADHF patients who get discharged from the hospital are not fully decongested.

The company stated that complete decongestion can be difficult to achieve with the present forms of treatments that focus on removing excess fluid from the vascular system.

WhiteSwell claims to be take a different approach, as it targets the removal of excess fluid in the interstitial system, the fluid-filled spaces in connective tissue all over the body that are outside of the vascular system.

The company claims to leverage the natural fluid removal process of the lymphatic system, a network of vessels that permeates the interstitial system to drain excess fluid into the vascular system to achieve interstitial decongestion.

RA Capital managing director Andrew Levin said: “WhiteSwell’s mission is aligned with our goal of helping to advance more cost-effective and impactful healthcare outcomes.

“We are excited about the game-changing potential of WhiteSwell’s technology to benefit patients with ADHF and reduce costs.”