Connected healthcare solutions provider VivaLNK has launched IoT-Enabled medical wearable sensor platform for continuous patient monitoring.

The platform can capture human vitals and biometrics and will deliver data from the patient to edge computing devices, along with cloud and for application integration and analysis.

The sensor platform, which will be available through VivaLNK developer program, allows IoHT solution partners to capture data streams from patients including heart and respiratory rates, temperature, ECG rhythms, activity and more.

VivaLNK partner Vitalic Medical is using the platform to develop a bedside monitoring solution.

VivaLNK CEO Jiang Li said: “The launch of our Sensor Platform is instrumental in helping solution partners accelerate medical and healthcare innovation to market, especially within crucial therapeutic areas such as cardiology, cancer, chronic disease and more.

“To have a more complete picture of patient health, applications and algorithms not only need access to data, but need a variety of relevant data that can be used to correlate and accurately assess and predict health situations.”

VivaLNK said IoHT has the potential to change the healthcare for the better and the key for the change is data. Most of machine learning and intelligence can come from user generated data that is neither presently available, nor is easily accessible.

And, this is where wearable devices that collect medical-grade data come into picture, which can also easily connect to networked applications.

Vitalic Medical CEO Sue Dafnias said: “Our growing aging patient population, rising complex health conditions, and increasing staff workloads make it challenging for medical professionals to detect early signs of patient deterioration and prevent falls. By leveraging VivaLNK wearable sensor within the Vitalic platform, Vitalic Medical can offer an early trigger system that helps nurses identify early signs of patient deterioration and fall-risk patients.”

VivaLNK will be showcasing its new platform at HIMSS 2019, which is being held between February 11 and 15 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.