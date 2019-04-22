American medical devices company Visioneering Technologies (VTI) and ophthalmic products developer Lambda-X have developed customized software that can measure and illustrate the instantaneous and sagittal power curves of the NaturalVue Multifocal or any other multifocal lens.

Visioneering Technologies has developed the NaturalVue (etafilcon A) multifocal 1 day contact lenses. Practitioners using Visioneering’s NaturalVue Multifocal to manage myopia in children have recently announced data showing that in 141 children who wearing NaturalVue MF the progression of myopia has decreased by an average of 90%, compared to the average progression rate before wearing NaturalVue Multifocal.

The effect of the treatment, which included up to four years of treatment with NaturalVue Multifocal, was claimed to be consistent over time and across clinical sites.

The patent for the design of NaturalVue Multifocal describes the optics of this depth of focus lens in terms of instantaneous power, a concept familiar with several specialists. The company stated that it will release additional information to assist in the understanding of the lens design.

Two methods, Sagittal (also called axial or radial) and Instantaneous (also called tangential), are being used to express the power profile in a lens design.

Even though the two methods are useful in creating and describing lens design, they offer different information and are used for different purposes.

A progressive aspheric lens, the NaturalVue Multifocal contact lens is best described in terms of instantaneous power. But, wavefront metrology describes power profiles in terms of sagittal power and the conversions for calculating the instantaneous power were lacking.

Working with Lambda-X, Visioneering has developed customized software capable of measuring and illustrating the instantaneous and sagittal power curves of the NaturalVue Multifocal, or any other multifocal lens.

The Neurofocus Optics technology used in NaturalVue Multifocal is dependent on rapid, continuous, and uninterrupted progression in plus power to induce an aperture effect for clear vision at all distances.

Data also suggests that significant levels of plus power in the lens optical design is crucial to address peripheral defocus in the eye, a contributing factor in myopic progression.

Plus power progression in NaturalVue Multifocal design is significant enough to induce peripheral blur, which generates virtual aperture effect for extended depth of focus.

Visioneering Technologies CEO Stephen Snowdy said: “The clinical results of our NaturalVue Multifocal continue to generate a lot of interest in the scientific and professional communities. We greatly appreciate the work of the experts at Lambda-X who provided us with a tool to measure and express the unique optics of the NaturalVue Multifocal.

“Dr. Richard Griffin designed the lens based on complex calculations to achieve this design. To finally have a tangible measurement of the power curve is very satisfying for us and, we hope, enlightening for those interested in better understanding the science behind the excellent performance of our product.”