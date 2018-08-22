Denmark-based medtech company ViroGates has completed the development and regulatory approval of its suPARnostic TurbiLatex product.

The suPARnostic TurbiLatex product has initially been developed and approved for the Roche Diagnostics cobas C 111 analyzer, a solution which can be used for clinical chemistry testing in laboratories running 10 to 50 samples a day.

ViroGates said the introduction of the cobas C 111 application is the initial step in offering products for the Roche Diagnostics platform.

The next step includes validation of the product on higher throughput instruments including the cobas c 500 and c 700 series that are most commonly used diagnostics laboratories.

suPARnostic Turbilatex allows automatic handling of blood samples at central laboratories.



The TurbiLatex product is based on turbidimetry technology, which measures the loss of intensity of transmitted light because of the scattering effect of particles suspended in the blood sample..

ViroGates said the principle of measuring blood samples by using turbidimetry is key for immunoessays, as it is the basis for almost all central laboratory clinical chemistry instrument platform in hospitals.

ViroGates CEO Jakob Knudsen said: “The suPARnostic TurbiLatex product is pivotal in relation to our growth strategy in the emergency department market since it allows the medical professionals to obtain results in exactly the same manner that most other blood parameters are reported.

“This means, that our customers will be able to obtain suPAR measurements at the same time as they receive most other diagnostic data thereby facilitating efficient decision making.”