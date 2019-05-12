Verrix, a developer of solutions for rapid and accurate sterilization confirmation, engaged with sterile processing professionals while exhibiting at the recent International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management 2019 Annual Conference & Expo.

Verrix founder and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Adrian Ponce, Ph.D., met with conference attendees to share how the company is developing new solutions for healthcare that leverage “rocket science” technology originally invented at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The Verrix technology is designed to provide sterilization confirmation results with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

During the conference, the company asked attendees to share their vision for the future of infection control and patient safety. “Sterile processing professionals are looking for more advanced technology solutions that will simplify and improve workflows for their increasingly complex jobs,” said Cameron Rouns, Verrix CEO. “Their thoughtful comments highlighted our shared vision for a future with zero healthcare-associated infections from preventable causes.”

Rouns also noted that a critical component of the IAHCSMM annual conference is the opportunity for central service and sterile processing professionals to attain continuing education credits needed for certification. “Verrix strongly supports continuing education and the advancement of the sterile processing profession, and provided several $500 vouchers during the conference to further the educational needs of members,” he said. “As we look toward the future, we will continue listening to sterile processing professionals, supporting their advancement, and innovating based on their needs.”

Source: Company Press Release