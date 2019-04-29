Valeritas Holdings, the maker of V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device, today announced results from the VERDICT study at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Annual Meeting.

The VERDICT study demonstrated that patients with type 2 diabetes who switched to V-Go can improve their average blood sugar levels (A1c) with less insulin.

VERDICT is a real-world retrospective analysis conducted by Dr. Trisha Zeidan, Premier Physician Network, Bull Family Diabetes Center. The study utilized electronic health records from a large specialized diabetes center to identify patients exceeding glycemic targets (A1c > 7.0) prescribed insulin therapy or naïve to insulin at baseline, and who changed to V-Go between January 2013 and December 2016.

“The efficacy and insulin usage results from the VERDICT study demonstrate both the medical and economic value of V-Go for patients with type 2 diabetes prescribed insulin,” said John Timberlake, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valeritas. “Diabetes has become a major healthcare issue and we have demonstrated through strong, real-world evidence the use of V-Go by patients with type 2 diabetes can reduce not only their A1c levels but also lower their total daily insulin usage.”

This retrospective analysis of 139 patients with type 2 diabetes evaluated the effect V-Go had on patients’ A1c, insulin total daily dose (TDD), concomitant non-insulin diabetes medication, and reported hypoglycemia. Patients using V-Go had an average reduction in A1c levels of -1.5 (p<0.01) with a decrease in insulin TDD of 14% (p<0.01). In addition, the percent of patients prescribed concomitant medications decreased and documented hypoglycemia decreased from baseline.

Source: Company Press Release