The Clinical Research and Development Unit at Uppsala University hospital has signed a three-year contract to utilize Viedoc as their primary EDC system.

The hospital now has access to a world-class EDC and ePRO solution. The two parties will also be working together to further develop Viedoc in order to find improved ways to facilitate clinical research.

Viedoc co-founder and chief operating officer Henrik Blombergsson said: “Viedoc provides Uppsala University Hospital with the resources to carry out more numerous and more effective clinical studies.”

The R&D Unit at Uppsala University Hospital’s cancer clinic will now use Viedoc in all its clinical studies. The unit accounts for about half of all clinical trials performed at the hospital, currently nearly 200 studies are ongoing. One goal of the partnership with Viedoc is that every patient will be able to volunteer for a research study, if they wish to do so.

Department Manager and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Peter Asplund said: “A structured, organized partnership means that we reduce our costs for clinical studies. At the same time, we can contribute to technology development for clinical studies in the cancer field, which benefits both our own research groups and many others.”

In addition to contracting a new high-profile client and enabling research, the partnership will give Viedoc important feedback.

Henrik Blombergsson said: “Even though our system is built primarily for end users – the individual examiner or researcher – our dialogue is usually carried out exclusively with the client, which can be anything from pharmaceuticals to biotech companies and CRO’s. Now we will get more feedback straight from the end users.”

“Uppsala University Hospital is at the forefront of several research fields and Viedoc’s ambition is to lead the development of Electronic Data Capturing, so this is a fitting partnership. We’re looking forward to initiate the project.”

