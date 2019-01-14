Medical devices maker ulrich medical USA has introduced new generation vertebral body replacement device, Solidity, for complex spine applications.

The Solidity vertebral body replacement (VBR) device has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Solidity VBR, which is part of the firm’s pristine portfolio of spine implants, has been developed for the surgical reconstruction of defects of the spine.

The new implant features a main center piece with 625 unique end cap configurations available in one optimized set.

With the support of few simple-to-use instruments, a range of implants can be used to match unique patient anatomy and restore height and sagittal balance for spinal correction.

ulrich medical USA chief medical officer Erika Laskey said: “We are very pleased to release the Solidity VBR to the market in response to continued surgeon demand for additional corpectomy treatment options for their patients.

“The Solidity product incorporates more than forty years of our unparalleled experience in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of expandable spine implant technologies worldwide.”

The design of Solidity VBR’s enables to attach end caps in a full 360° orientation on its center piece, enabling to maximizing the range of device access to support any surgical approach.

The end caps can also be replaced or exchanged after a construct has been assembled, helping surgeons to revise and balance a construct as per the patient anatomy.

According to the company, the world’s first implantation of new titanium implant was carried out in Palm Springs of California.

Desert Regional Medical Center’s Institute of Clinical Orthopedics spine program medical director Dr Blake Berman has performed the first implantation of the new device.

Following his initial procedure with Solidity, Dr. Berman said: “I am excited to be working with the technological leader in expandable vertebral body replacement devices on the development of the new Solidity device.

“Solidity provides surgeons with an excellent number of options to accommodate all surgical approaches and vertebral body replacement indications including trauma, tumor, and deformity while addressing the subtleties of each patient’s unique anatomy.”