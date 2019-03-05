uLab Systems, creator of the ground-breaking aligner planning software, has finalized a partnership with MEM Dental.

MEM Dental, a leader in high-quality dental product manufacturing, has offices in both Sweden and Taiwan. MEM Dental is embarking on an aligner business and uLab Systems will serve as the aligner planning software.

Charlie Wen, the President and CTO of uLab says, “With MEM’s strong focus on technology and their new focus on aligners, MEM Dental is a great partner for uLab. MEM Dental assessed the capabilities of many commercially available treatment planning solutions and decided uLab is the ideal software to meet their digital production workflow needs. It is a strong validation that they chose uLab over other options available.”

MEM Dental’s aligner manufacturing facility is located in Southern Tainan Science Park in Taiwan. The state-of-the-art facility was opened in 2008 with a focus on high quality standards and innovative solutions.

Michael Wei, CEO of MEM Dental states, “We are excited to expand our orthodontic offering to now include aligners. The uLab software has been an ideal fit for our team; we appreciate the speed of the treatment planning, even on complex aligner cases. With uLab we are able to easily create an end to end treatment plan, enabling us to better support our doctors.”

uLab is currently planning a commercial launch in the United States at the American Association of Orthodontists’ annual meeting in May

uLab is led by entrepreneurs, technologists, and commercial developers committed to serving the orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in Redwood City, CA and was founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.

Source: Company Press Release