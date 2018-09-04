The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved a new procedure, dubbed bronchial thermoplasty, offered to adults with severe asthma for wider use on the NHS network.

Earlier, the bronchial thermoplasty treatment is said to be used with special arrangements, which included stricter criteria for patients to have the treatment.

With the approval, specialist asthma doctors can consider the procedure as a standard option.

The treatment will be provided in specialist centres for adults over the age of 18, which have on-site access to intensive care.

According to Hekking PP, Wener RR, Amelink M, et al, of the 5.4 million people with asthma in the UK, an estimated 3.6%, including 200,000 adults and children, are suffering from severe asthma

Asthma UK policy and external affairs head Joe Farrington-Douglas said: “Making this treatment available to more people could offer much needed hope to thousands of people in the UK who have severe asthma.

“This debilitating form of asthma is resistant to regular treatments, meaning many have to cope with terrifying asthma symptoms, such as gasping for breath, as well repeated trips to A&E. Every asthma attack is life-threatening.

“Until now, this treatment has only been available for specific patients at some specialist centres, but these new guidelines could mean more people with the condition could reap the benefits.

