Twist Bioscience announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

Twist Bioscience said that it has also provided an option for the underwriters of the offering to buy an additional 562,500 shares of the company’s common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions, within a period of 30 days.

In addition, the gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, are expected to be $78.8m, apart from any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Twist Bioscience is engaged in enabling its customers to succeed through offering high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform.

Twist said that it is planning to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to improve and update its platform and core technologies by investing in equipment, expanding its NGS research and development capabilities, investing in production software, consolidating into new operation facilities and increasing its production capacity.

The company also intends to use the proceeds to expand its commercial operations in marketing, NGS sales and technical services in the US, Europe and Asia.

In addition, it will utilize the proceeds to continue expansion in the pharmaceutical biologics drug discovery and DNA data storage markets, to establish its NGS operations in China and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The public offering of common stock is expected to be closed by 13 May 2019, and the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities, Cowen and Company and Evercore Group are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering and Robert W. Baird is serving as lead manager.

Twist Bioscience is a major synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform feature a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip.