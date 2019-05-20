TTP has partnered with Quotient, to develop and implement a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Quotient’s proprietary MosaiQ system.

MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The instrument is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world.

TTP has been an integral development partner for MosaiQ, providing extensive technology, science and engineering input to make possible Quotient’s vision to develop a multiplexed testing platform based on a custom consumable, including a microarray, and a custom instrument.

TTP initially undertook a product feasibility study and carried this through to the conception and delivery of a high-volume, consumable-manufacturing facility. This included the design and manufacture of a low-cost consumable, development of robust manufacturing systems, and several bespoke high-volume manufacturing processes, including microarray printing, array processing and high-speed assembly, as well as the use of ‘User Centred Design’ research to specify the user requirements of the processing instruments. Key to the printing of microarrays for this pre-transfusion blood testing, which includes printed blood cells and antibodies, is SureDrop, TTP’s bespoke microarray printing technology that has a unique capability to print a broad range of materials, including cells, proteins, DNA, and polymers.

The SureDrop print module forms part of the MosaiQ system. To facilitate Quotient’s requirements, TTP developed a custom-made print module, incorporating improvements to the technology necessary for this application, and a high-volume manufacturing line, operating within its own quality management system, was established at TTP’s Melbourn Science Park headquarters to ensure the successful delivery of production print modules.

Earlier this month Quotient announced receipt of the CE Mark (Conformité Européenne) for its initial Immunohematology (IH) Microarray for use with its MosaiQ diagnostic platform.

Phil Rawlins, Programme Manager at TTP, commented: “This has been an incredibly exciting partnership as Quotient’s MosaiQ platform is set to radically change the field of blood transfusion typing and screening. The unique printing capability of SureDrop is a perfect fit with this application and working with Quotient to commercialise a high-volume manufacturing system has been extremely rewarding.”

Ed Farrell, President at Quotient, said: “The multi-disciplinary team at TTP are highly experienced and were able to rapidly assist us in the manufacturing of MosaiQ to build what is now an industry leading system. Their expertise, together with their drive to bring our idea to reality, made them the ideal partner.”

Source: Company Press Release