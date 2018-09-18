Trimedx has agreed to acquire Aramark’s healthcare technologies (HCT) business for around $300m.

Trimedx is a provider of clinical asset management and clinical engineering services.

Based in Charlotte of North Carolina, Aramark HCT offers healthcare technology services to its customers.

Trimedx CEO Henry Hummel said: “We are excited to bring our technology and service model to a greater number of healthcare providers, delivering a comprehensive and differentiated clinical asset management program in an ever-changing environment.

“We look forward to Aramark HCT’s talented associates joining the Trimedx team to support our strategic operating model focused on partnering with healthcare providers to drive measurable and persistent value.”

Aramark HCT provides services ranging from repair and maintenance to outsourcing of clinical engineering services to over 500 healthcare providers across the globe.

The acquired business will help Trimedx to deliver technology-driven solutions to a range of healthcare provider customers.

In 2001, Aramark acquired the healthcare technologies business, which has been in operation for more than 45 years.

The business, which employs over 1,500 technicians, engineers and program staff, provides services such as maintenance and refurbishment of high end imaging equipment.

Subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.

Aramark chairman, president and CEO Eric Foss said: “The divestiture of our Healthcare Technologies business will further focus our portfolio around our core food, facilities and uniforms businesses. I want to thank and congratulate our HCT team members for their contributions to Aramark and wish them continued success.”

Based in Indianapolis, Trimedx began as a hospital clinical engineering department to help reduce expenses, optimize services and enhance patient experience via medical equipment management programs.

The company blends clinical engineering with clinical asset management to plan, implement, manage, service and support the customer’s equipment.

Trimedx current state assessment (CSA) will provide insights on both clinical engineering operations and financials.

As part of clinical asset management, Trimedx undertakes the customer’s capital equipment and technology planning project, which involves account service training, software upgrades, software keys and extended or reduced warranties.