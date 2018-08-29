Titan Medical secures US patent for instrument insertion in single-port robotic surgery

Titan Medical has secured US patent for instrument insertion and positioning in single-port robotic surgery.

The U.S. Patent No. 10,058,396 is titled “System and Apparatus for Insertion of an Instrument Into a Body Cavity for Performing a Surgical Procedure.”

The patent covers technology that advances the ease of use and positioning of robotic surgical systems, including single-port robotic surgical systems such as the Company’s SPORT Surgical System.

The technology was developed internally at Titan and was led by the Company’s R&D senior vice-president, Perry Genova.

Titan Medical president and CEO David McNally said: “The granting of this U.S. patent further enhances Titan’s intellectual property position in single-port robotic surgery. We developed this technology to provide augmented data to surgeons and bedside assistants to help facilitate safer instrument insertion and system positioning, as well as to provide optimal instrument range-of-motion during surgical procedures. This technology builds on Titan’s leading expertise in single-port robotic surgery.

“I commend Dr. Genova for his technical thought-leadership and congratulate him as being the lead inventor on this granted patent. We believe the unique attributes presented in the patented technology will further enable successful single-port robotic surgery by providing relevant operative field information for surgeons and bedside assistants, ultimately benefitting the patients for whom this technology is being developed.”

The Company envisions expanding its patent portfolio with the filing of foreign patent applications of similar scope. With the issuance of this patent, the Company has 26 issued patents and 60 pending patent applications worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release