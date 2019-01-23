FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., has announced that three more healthcare facilities across the United States have integrated Fujifilm's DR solutions to help enhance clinical, operational and financial outcomes.

“We are proud to partner with leading healthcare facilities to provide cutting-edge technology to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of patients,” said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “Patients can be reassured that exams conducted with Fujifilm DR systems will be fast and comfortable. And radiologists can be confident that with Fujifilm, exams performed at a low-dose will provide the image quality needed to make informed decisions about the course of care for patients.”

The availability of Fujifilm’s all-new FDR Go Plus is driving Fujifilm DR installations across the U.S. The new portable is meeting the demands of today’s radiology professionals to facilitate exceptional care at the patient beside. Its compact and maneuverable design is versatile enough for tight spaces such as operating rooms, emergency departments, and neonatal intensive care. The design even features added infection controls of Fujifilm’s exclusive Hydro AG® coating on its detectors.

Fujifilm’s complete portfolio of DR solutions includes detectors, portables and rooms, all designed to provide exceptional image quality at low dose. Recently, Fujifilm collaborated with the following health providers delivering its unique DR imaging solutions:

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire): Huggins Hospital is a non-profit community hospital that provides primary care, diagnostic testing and specialty services in the region. It provides medical services to the region’s year-round population of 30,000 residents and approximately 120,000 seasonal residents and visitors. The facility has installed one FDR Go PLUS portable system and one FDR Visionary Suite X-ray room which features automated positioning and optional, advanced applications to improve productivity and efficiency.

John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg, Florida): Named a top 50 children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report, John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is a 259 bed hospital devoted to most innovative treatments and therapies. The facility has installed four FDR GO Plus portable DR systems and one FDR D-EVO GL detector, the world’s first single exposure, long-length DR detector.

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (Los Angeles, California): The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is the second largest municipal health system in the nation, providing compassionate, quality care to more than 10 million residents through its integrated system of award-winning hospitals and community-based clinics. The health system installed 20 FDR Go PLUS systems across multiple facilities.

Source: Company Press Release