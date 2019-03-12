Thorne introduced its next five at-home health tests for vitamin D, heart health, weight management, testosterone, and menopause.

The tests, which measure individual biomarkers, uncover health insights, which are converted into a customized plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes.

The new round of at-home health tests, which can be purchased on Thorne.com, are being introduced following the successful launch of five initial at-home health tests in 2018, which include the top-selling Heavy Metals Test.

Thorne chose to develop the next five at-home tests to address additional health concerns that patients expressed to Thorne’s network of 35,000 health-care professionals, as well as from consumer inquiries expressed to Thorne online.

The new tests use simple, at-home collection of either a blood or saliva sample, depending on the test, and returns consumers’ samples by mail to the CLIA-certified lab for analysis. When the lab analysis is complete, Thorne notifies consumers that their results are available.

Thorne’s analytical software produces the medically supervised, algorithm-driven recommendations, and its online platform presents the results in an easy-to-read, consumer-friendly digital dashboard.

Thorne’s online dashboard helps identify health trends and potential future health concerns by providing actionable, meaningful insights about the individual’s results. Thorne also encourages consumers to share their results with their healthcare practitioner.

If consumers do not have a health professional, then they can find one by entering their zip code and accessing Thorne’s deep network of practitioners.

“Our latest at-home tests empower our consumers to take control of their own health,” said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne. “Through longitudinal testing, individuals and their healthcare practitioners can see what works for them and make highly personalized lifestyle changes with data-driven insights.”

The new at-home test kits range from $100 to $350 per test, depending on the type of sample and number of biomarkers analyzed. Consumers can decide which tests are right for them based on the following factors:

Vitamin D is recommended for individuals susceptible to low levels of D, like those who do not get daily sun exposure, follow a vegan diet, have issues with small intestine absorption or kidney function, or are overweight, obese, or elderly.

Heart Health is recommended for individuals who are physically inactive, have high cholesterol or diabetes (or a family history of either), are overweight, smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes, or are a male older than 45 or a female older than 55.

Weight Management is recommended for individuals who experience persistent stress, don’t feel rested after sleep, feel sluggish or fatigued, have frequent sugar cravings, or have difficulty controlling their weight.

Testosterone is recommended for individuals who experience unfavorable changes in their body composition, erectile dysfunction or a loss of libido, chronic fatigue, mood swings, or are experiencing abnormal hair growth or loss, or are a female of childbearing age with fertility concerns.

Menopause is recommended for any woman between 45 and 55 years old, women experiencing menopause symptoms, postmenopausal women interested in evaluating hormone levels, or younger women interested in fertility.

Source: Company Press Release