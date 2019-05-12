Thirdwayv announced that its SecureConnectivity software platform for safety-critical applications is now included in commercialized medical device that was cleared by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in June 2018.

The SecureConnectivity platform is applicable to a wide variety of IoT applications including high value asset tracking, automotive and critical infrastructure.

Thirdwayv’s SecureConnectivity platform is comprised of multiple software components including Device (i.e., embedded), Smartphone and Cloud software. The platform utilizes application layer security to create a secure communication channel between a Smartphone App and an IoT Device or the Cloud, enabling it to augment shared transport layer security mechanisms used by popular operating systems such as Android and iOS. The platform is resistant to a variety of malware and wireless channel cyber security attacks and can be utilized across multiple communications protocols such as BLE, WiFi, LTE Cat M, NB-IOT and NFC. It is also compatible with a number of communication silicon vendors. The Platform includes optional on-premise equipment for factory provisioning which protects against the production of counterfeit products. Additionally, SecureConnectivity’s ultra-low power profile, tiny memory footprint and simple to use APIs (Application Programming Interface) allow seamless integration into existing devices and applications with minimal engineering effort, and without the need to increase battery size or reduce the product’s operating life. SecureConnectivity customers have the ability to select individual components of the platform to match their specific requirements.

“As the number of IoT devices grows each day so, too, does the threat landscape as each individual IoT device provides another node of connection for potential nefarious actors to compromise not only the device, but the connected networks as well,” said Tanner Johnson, Senior Analyst, Connectivity & IoT with IHS Markit. “As users increasingly demand the convenience of controlling and accessing IoT data and applications using their own smartphones, this introduces yet another threat surface. Thirdwayv’s SecureConnectivity solution offers the addition of application-layer security between connected devices and smartphones for safety-critical healthcare applications.”

According to the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions, the market for connectivity technologies that enable the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is expected to rise from an estimated $9.3 billion in 2017 to $28 billion in 2022. In its 2018 report the firm also said that “cybersecurity issues are pervasive across medtech as the increasing numbers and capability of connected medical devices present additional risk for data security” and that “medtech companies must take a ‘security by design’ approach” to managing that risk and also “need to earn the trust of providers and patients by developing strong privacy and security arrangements.”

The Thirdwayv SecureConnectivity platform is available today and has been successfully incorporated by Insulet Corporation in its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System, for which Insulet received both the ISO 27001 and DTSecCybersecurity Standard for Connected Diabetes Devices certification. The ISO 27001 certification is the international standard for information security management systems globally. The DTSecCybersecurity Standard for Connected Diabetes Device certification is a new certification administered by the Diabetes Technology Society to ensure diabetes devices meet the highest cybersecurity standards.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Insulet to be one of their trusted partners to help connect and protect its Omnipod DASH System,” said James Kamke, chief executive officer, Thirdwayv. “The commercial deployment of our technology in such a mission critical application is an essential step in providing the greater medical device industry with the most comprehensive smartphone-centric connectivity solutions available.”

