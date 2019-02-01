The iQ Group Global, a consortium of life science and financial services companies which span the biopharma value chain from asset discovery to commercialization, has introduced the saliva glucose biosensor.

This groundbreaking technology is the world’s first non-invasive, saliva-based glucose test for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva rather than blood. The saliva-based glucose test is being developed to improve the quality of life for over 425 million people living with diabetes globally.

The Saliva Glucose Biosensor comprises the Glucose Biosensor Unit and a digital healthcare app. The Glucose Biosensor Unit is a small, disposable strip, which when exposed to an individual’s saliva instantly provides a glucose measurement. The glucose measurement will be presented in real-time, via a proprietary digital app on a patient’s smart device.

The Saliva Glucose Biosensor was invented by Professor Paul Dastoor and his team at the Centre of Organic Electronics at the University of Newcastle in Australia. The iQ Group Global acquired the biosensor technology in 2016 and has accelerated its development for diagnostic applications.

Dr. George Syrmalis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of The iQ Group Global said, “Diabetes is a global epidemic, with 1 in 11 adults living with the disease. Achieving normoglycemia is one of the main targets for diabetes patients.

However, finger prick testing is a painful and frustrating process, with many citing the pain as the main reason for poor adherence to testing protocols. By eradicating the need for finger prick blood tests, the saliva-based test will lead to increased glucose monitoring and better healthcare outcomes among these patients.”

The core scientific innovation of the biosensor lies in the patent protected modified organic thin film transistor architecture, incorporating Glucose Oxidase (GOX) as the recognition element to initiate an electrochemical reaction that produces an electrical signal. This signal can be displayed on the patient’s smart device in real time.

The biosensor exhibits high sensitivity hence is able to detect glucose levels at considerably lower levels than in blood. It has a linear glucose sensing capability at concentrations of 100 times lower than current blood measuring methodologies.

The glucose measurement recorded by the biosensor will be presented via the proprietary digital app on the patient’s smart device in real-time where the patients may also compare historic glucose levels.

This will open significant opportunities to improve the way diabetes is monitored and managed, enabling patients to store and analyze their data, share monitoring data with their healthcare team or relatives, create and send automated reminders when it is time to test glucose levels, offer educational services, and act as a provider for healthcare companies who offer patient support programs.

The iQ Group Global is currently working on a pilot research and development program with the University of Newcastle to expand beyond the saliva glucose diagnostic test and develop the platform of Point of Care Diagnostic Tests beginning with tumor markers, hormones, and communicable diseases.

Source: Company Press Release