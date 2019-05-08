Terumo Cardiovascular Group, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, and Talis Clinical, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, announced commercial release of the ACG-Perfusion and ACG-RemoteView Systems in North America.

A true Perfusion Information Management System, Talis’ Advanced Clinical Guidance System supports improved clinical and operational outcomes by breaking down data, technology and care team silos to create optimal collaboration and operationalize hospital best practices.

Terumo and Talis announced a strategic partnership in January 2019 which enables Terumo to distribute Talis Clinical’s ACG-Perfusion and ACG-RemoteView Systems in cardiac operating rooms and intensive care units. Terumo and Talis have future plans to expand distribution of the systems globally, as well as develop a unique application for ECMO management.

Deployed in the OR, the Talis ACG-Perfusion System allows for safe and efficient care by automatically collecting all relevant perfusion data at the point of care. Hospital specific, checklist-driven protocols guide safe best practices which are easily observed and documented in patient care. ACG-Rx – a technology embedded into ACG-Perfusion – allows the clinical team to review critical parameters and set patient-specific clinical targets to optimize therapeutic delivery.

Outside the OR, ACG-RemoteView pushes clinical and operational data to the entire critical care team. For those in supervisory roles, mobile technology makes it possible to view key metrics in real-time wherever they are, while smart notifications alert them to issues that may require immediate attention.

“Despite enormous investments in technology, healthcare teams often operate in silos – what we refer to as a ‘disconnected state,'” said Gary Colister, Founder and President of Talis Clinical. “Talis’ powerful ACG System optimizes the clinical workflow to center care around the patient, eliminating silos in the CVOR and CVICU.”

“Technology is revolutionizing healthcare, and Terumo is constantly seeking ways to provide new value through both the products and services we provide,” said Robert DeRyke, President and CEO of Terumo Cardiovascular Group. “The Talis ACG System goes beyond data management to provide smart, actionable clinical insights. It connects clinicians with data that can help them quickly assess situations and make smarter decisions.”

“Healthcare needs technologies that unlock and transform data in ways that help clinicians take better care of patients,” said Harish Lecamwasam, MD, Chief Innovation Officer of Talis Clinical. “Talis Clinical’s ACG solutions reconnect clinicians with patients, medical devices, health data and each other. This significantly elevates how we manage patients in the cardiac operating room and intensive care unit.”

Source: Company Press Release