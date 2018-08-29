Teleflex has enrolled the first patient in clinical study assessing CleanSweep closed suction system’s effects on ventilator mechanics versus a traditional closed suction catheter.

The study is being carried out at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

CleanSweep Closed Suction System utilizes the dual operation of balloon sweeping technology with traditional suction collection to remove secretion build-up inside the endotracheal (ET) tube.

In benchtop testing, CleanSweep Closed Suction System removed 2.5 times more secretions than the leading traditional closed suction device. CleanSweep Closed Suction System is designed to easily integrate into current airway management protocols, while providing enhanced secretion removal.

Duke University Hospital medicine professor Neil MacIntyre said: “During mechanical ventilation, secretions accumulate and microbial biofilm may form inside the ET tube. Even small reductions in ET tube radius can increase airflow resistance significantly.

“The CleanSweep Closed Suction System may offer significant advantages in reducing ET tube obstruction.”

Selection criteria for participants of the clinical study include patients receiving pressure or volume assist control ventilation who require ET tube suctioning more frequently than every 2.5 hours. Patients will be randomized to receive standard closed suctioning or CleanSweep Closed Suction System.

Prior to suctioning, and within 15 minutes thereafter, respiratory system mechanics, hemodynamics, and gas exchange will be measured. For all participants, data will be collected from both devices to determine any statistically significant differences between CleanSweep Closed Suction System and standard closed suction technique.

Teleflex respiratory vice president Michael DiGiuseppe said: “Evaluating the effectiveness of closed suction devices further supports Teleflex’s commitment to developing technologies that help to advance respiratory care.

“CleanSweep Closed Suction System has the potential to make a positive impact to airway management of the critical care patient.”

Source: Company Press Release